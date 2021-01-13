Women to Be Inducted as Army Pilots From Next Year: Army Chief

Women will be inducted as pilots in the Army Aviation Corps from next year, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Tuesday, 12 January.

Till now, women are only part of ground duties in the Army Aviation Corps.

Women pilots would be flying helicopters to forward locations and be part of operations at the borders, the Army Chief said, adding that the proposal has been cleared.

The Indian Air Force has 10 women fighter pilots. In the Indian Navy, women pilots are flying the Dornier aircraft and as observers on board helicopters and the P8I surveillance aircraft.

Other than the 10 fighter pilots, the IAF has 111 women pilots who fly transport planes and choppers.