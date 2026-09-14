West Bengal Closes 252 Madrasas, Notices Issued To 100 More

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The West Bengal government has ordered the closure of 252 madrasas following a statewide survey, citing lack of approvals in functioning. Additionally, show-cause notices have been issued to 100 other madrasas, which may face closure if they do not provide satisfactory explanations regarding alleged irregularities. The survey covered all 22 districts and Kolkata, focusing on compliance with state regulations and recognition requirements.
According to The Hindu, the survey was conducted by district administrations and a special team, which inspected details such as teachers, students, infrastructure, and funding. The closures primarily affect institutions known as Khariji madrasas, which operate independently without government funding or formal recognition.
As reported by Maktoob Media, Minority Affairs and Madrasa Education Minister Kshudiram Tudu stated that affected institutions would have an opportunity to respond to the notices. Further action will depend on the adequacy of their explanations. The survey found that 2,132 madrasas were operating with proper approval, while 2,396 lacked permission from the relevant government authority.
As highlighted by Scroll, the closure notices were issued for non-compliance with rules regarding classroom space, student and teacher numbers, and adherence to the state school syllabus. The show-cause notices require responses from the institutions, and unsatisfactory replies may result in further closures. The highest number of closures occurred in Malda district, followed by Uttar Dinajpur, South 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, and Nadia.
“A survey was conducted through district administration across 22 districts and in Kolkata. Details of teachers, students, infrastructure and funds available was inspected by a special team on the basis of which 252 madrasahs have been closed in the first phase,” said Kshudiram Tudu, Minister for Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, the state government’s survey aimed to collect authentic district-wise data for educational planning and to identify any irregularities or unlawful activities. The official statement clarified that the exercise was intended for administrative purposes, including child welfare measures and maintenance of educational records.
Political reactions have varied. Coverage revealed that Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including state president Samik Bhattacharya and Panchayati Raj Minister Dilip Ghosh, supported the closures, citing concerns about compliance and security. Bhattacharya referenced previous comments by former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee regarding activities in madrasas.
Trinamool Congress MLA Kunal Ghosh, from the Mamata Banerjee faction, expressed that not all madrasas should be treated the same way. He stated that attacking the education system and creating a negative narrative is not appropriate. TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta added that the party would support action against fake madrasas involved in illegal activities but would oppose closures based solely on religious grounds.
“If genuine madrasas are being served notices or shut down only in the name of religion, the Trinamool Congress will oppose it strongly,” said Riju Dutta, TMC spokesperson.
Further details indicated that officials collected information on management, infrastructure, and funding sources during the survey. The government stated that madrasas complying with regulations would remain operational, while those failing to meet requirements would not be allowed to function.
Reactions from national organisations were also noted, with some right-wing groups calling for stricter action against unrecognised madrasas. Statements from political leaders highlighted ongoing debates about the role and regulation of religious educational institutions in West Bengal.
“The government will not allow madrasas to open indiscriminately,” said Dilip Ghosh, BJP MLA and Panchayati Raj Minister.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.