'Disturbing': Wells Fargo Fires Man Who Urinated on Air India Co-Passenger

Days after an inebriated man urinated on a woman co-passenger onboard an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi, his employer Wells Fargo fired him for his misconduct in a public place on Friday, 6 January.

The American financial services company, headquartered in California, announced that Shankar Mishra, who served as India Vice-President of its entity in India, has been terminated from the company.

Issuing a statement in this regard, Wells Fargo iterated, "Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them.”