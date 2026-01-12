Vijay Appears Before CBI In Karur Stampede Investigation

advertisement
TVK chief and actor Vijay travelled to Delhi on 12 January 2026 to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Karur stampede case. The incident, which occurred during a TVK rally in Karur on 27 September 2025, resulted in 41 fatalities and over 100 injuries. Vijay was summoned by the CBI as part of the ongoing investigation into the causes and accountability for the tragedy.
According to The Hindu, Vijay departed for Delhi by chartered flight, accompanied by senior party office-bearers including Aadhav Arjuna and Nirmal Kumar. The CBI had issued a summons for Vijay to appear for questioning on 12 January, and he complied as scheduled, travelling with a small delegation of party officials.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the stampede took place after a crowd of nearly 27,000 people gathered at the rally, far exceeding the anticipated 10,000. The event, originally scheduled for 3 pm, saw Vijay arrive at 7:30 pm, which contributed to the swelling crowd and subsequent chaos. The Madras High Court later described the incident as a “huge man-made disaster.”
As The News Minute stated in an article, Vijay was summoned under Section 179 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and cited as a witness in the case.
Coverage revealed that the CBI had previously questioned several TVK office-bearers and local officials, including the Karur district collector and Superintendent of Police. The investigation also included a forensic inspection of the campaign bus used by Vijay during the rally, with officials examining CCTV systems and other onboard facilities for evidence.
“Earlier rallies of TVK had smaller crowds, but this time the turnout was far higher than expected. Though organisers had requested a large ground in Karur, anticipating about 10,000 people, nearly 27,000 gathered,” DGP G Venkatraman was quoted as saying.
Forensic teams conducted a detailed inspection of the campaign bus, verifying the quality and positioning of cameras, and video-recorded the process as details emerged. TVK leaders submitted video footage and other evidence to support their claim that the tragedy was due to lapses by the state government, while the CBI continued to examine all aspects of the incident.
Security arrangements for Vijay’s appearance in Delhi were coordinated with local authorities following reports of concerns raised by TVK. The CBI’s questioning of Vijay is part of a broader probe into the organisational and administrative failures that led to the stampede, with further action dependent on the findings from witness statements and forensic analysis.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.