Vijay's Lack of Apology for Karur Stampede Could Be His Political Undoing

It was the biggest mass casualty event at a political meeting in the history of Tamil Nadu. At least 41 people lost their lives in a stampede at actor-turned-politician Vijay’s public meeting at Karur in Tamil Nadu on 27 September.

Yet, several days after the tragedy, neither the actor nor his party’s second-rung leaders have bothered to visit the town to meet the families and offer condolences.

Worse, Vijay put out a video without any apology, not even a moral acknowledgement of blame, and instead alleged a conspiracy on the part of his political rival, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). He said that the truth would come out soon but took no responsibility for the incident.