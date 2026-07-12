At Least 15 Indians Dead in Vietnam Speedboat Accident, 10 From Telangana

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On 11 July 2026, a tourist speedboat carrying 32 Indian nationals and four Vietnamese crew members capsized approximately 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai, near Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam. Fifteen Indian tourists lost their lives, while 21 people were rescued. The deceased included ten from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh, and two from Kerala. The group was on an incentive tour organised by Lava Mobiles for its dealers and distributors.
According to Hindustan Times, survivors described the incident as sudden, with a large wave striking the boat and causing it to overturn within seconds. Passengers were thrown onto one another, and some managed to escape through windows and grab railings until rescue teams arrived within five minutes.
As reported by The Hindu, the speedboat, operated by Ocean Pearl Island Company, was en route from Hon May Rut to An Thoi Port when it capsized. Sea conditions were rough, with large waves contributing to the accident. Vietnamese authorities confirmed that all persons on board were accounted for, with two survivors in critical condition receiving intensive medical care.
Official statements from External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar expressed deep distress over the tragedy and extended condolences to the bereaved families. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan also conveyed their sympathies and assured that the Indian Embassy and Consulate were providing all possible assistance.
Survivors recounted that the group had left India on 8 July 2026, and the accident occurred as they were returning from Hon May Rut Islet to An Thoi Port for lunch. Eyewitness accounts indicated that all passengers wore life jackets and followed safety instructions, but the force of the wave and the number of people on board may have contributed to the capsize.
“We saw a giant wave strike the boat, and it turned upside down. Everything was over in a second. I’m unable to understand how I even escaped,” said Nirmal Kumar, a survivor from Tamil Nadu.
Mid-journey, the boat had travelled only a short distance before the incident. Further details revealed that nearby boats rushed to assist, but several passengers were trapped inside the capsized vessel, complicating rescue operations. The Indian Embassy in Vietnam established control rooms in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to provide information and support to affected families.
Efforts to repatriate the bodies were coordinated by the governments of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs. Company statements from Lava Mobiles confirmed that their teams were in close contact with authorities and the families of the victims, providing assistance and facilitating the return of mortal remains.
Condolences and support measures were also extended by state leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Additional condolences were issued by various officials, with prayers for the swift recovery of the injured and assurances of ongoing support for the families affected by the tragedy.
(The Telangana government established a control room after a boat carrying Indian tourists, including people from the state, capsized in Vietnam. Helplines: 9885371189, 7997959754, 9989654807, 7997959779.)
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.