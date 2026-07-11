A Kerala Migrant Worker's 31-Year-Long Search for a Friend to Repay a Debt

On Thursday morning, in Telangana's Dharmapuri, a stranger knocked on a door. He was a small man, 63 years old, worn thin by a day and more of trains and rattling buses.

He carried two things, one on his mind, and one in his pocket. On his mind was an address he had never forgotten and never been able to trace.

In his pocket was a Samsung Galaxy A32, and inside it, an AI assistant app, the thing that had finally done what years of letters could not: drawn him a line, straight and sure, from Palakkad to this very doorstep, almost 1,200 km away.