Floodwaters Recede, but Vasai-Virar Monsoon Death Toll Climbs to Nine

Floodwaters in the Vasai-Virar region began to recede after several days of heavy rainfall between 4 July and 8 July, revealing the full extent of the disaster.

Over the past three days, authorities recovered four additional bodies, bringing the total number of rain-related deaths in the area to nine.

The torrential rains had caused widespread inundation, prolonged power outages, and significant disruption to essential services across the twin city.