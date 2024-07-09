Home My report In Photos: 'Heavy Rain Again Brings My Mumbai to a Standstill'
In Photos: 'Heavy Rain Again Brings My Mumbai to a Standstill'
Following the incessant rainfall on Monday, 8 July, the IMD issued a red alert in Mumbai for Tuesday.
Mushtaq Ansari
The weather department has issued a red alert for Mumbai due to heavy rain.
Photo Credit: Mushtaq Ansari
Mumbai, the financial capital of India, has been witnessing heavy rainfall since last week. Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Tuesday, 9 July. In the photo, there is heavy flooding at a subway in Andheri.
Photo Credit: Mushtaq Ansari
Following the constant rainfall on Monday, 8 July, the IMD issued a high-tide warning. Requesting citizens not to go near the sea.
Photo Credit: Mushtaq Ansari
On Monday, 8 July, Mumbai experienced its highest single-day rainfall since 2019, with several areas receiving up to 300 mm of rain. Due to the heavy downpour, road and rail services in the city were disrupted.
Photo Credit: Mushtaq Ansari
Schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Panvel will remain closed on Tuesday, July 9.
Photo Credit: Mushtaq Ansari
The Swami Vivekanand Road in my locality in Khar (west) saw waterlogging up to 2-feet, leaving us trapped inside our houses for the whole day.
Photo Credit: Mushtaq Ansari
Due to heavy rain-induced waterlogging, the BEST bus services are plying on alternate routes.
Photo Credit: Mushtaq Ansari
As the IMD warns of heavy rain in Mumbai, the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) has advised Mumbaikars not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary. In the picture, Rain lashes the SV and Turner Road junction in Bandra.
Photo Credit: Mushtaq Ansari
While it hasn't rained on Tuesday morning, the weather is overcast, with dark clouds covering the sky.
Photo Credit: Mushtaq Ansari
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
