Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Tests Positive for COVID-19

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, 18 December.
Sharing the information on his Twitter handle, the chief minister said: "I had got COVID test done. And my report has come positive. My health condition is fine and I don't have any symptoms too. On the advice of doctors, I will remain in home isolation.”
"I request everyone, whoever has come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself tested," he added.
