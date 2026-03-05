Over 80 Sailors Killed in US' Attack on Iran Warship IRIS Dena in Indian Ocean

The Iranian warship IRIS Dena was sunk by a United States submarine in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Sri Lanka on 4 March 2026. The incident resulted in significant loss of life, with at least 87 bodies recovered and 32 sailors rescued. The vessel was returning from participating in the International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam, India, and was operating in international waters at the time of the attack. Search and rescue operations for missing crew members are ongoing.