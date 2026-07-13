US Launches New Strikes On Iran Amid Escalating Tensions

advertisement
The United States launched a new wave of strikes against Iranian military targets overnight and into 13 July 2026, targeting air defence systems, missile sites, and patrol boats.
As per the US, the operation was intended to degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
Explosions were reported in several locations across southern Iran, including Bandar Abbas, Sirik, and Jask. Both sides issued warnings, and the situation led to a surge in global oil prices.
According to Hindustan Times, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that dozens of Iranian military targets were struck, including air-defence systems, coastal radar sites, and small boats.
The US stated that the operation aimed to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime corridor for global trade.
As reported by The Guardian, Iran responded by launching attacks on US military bases in Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain. Iranian officials claimed to have targeted fuel tanks and air defence systems at Ali Al-Salem Air Base and Ahmed Al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait. The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the US strikes, stating they had rendered recent diplomatic efforts “futile.”
Oil prices surged more than four percent following the renewed hostilities as coverage revealed. Brent crude rose to $79.07 per barrel, while US-traded oil reached $74.53. The volatility in energy markets was attributed to concerns over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20 percent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passes.
Iranian state media reported that one person was killed and four injured in southwestern Iran during the US strikes according to official statements. Explosions were confirmed in multiple cities, including Sirik, Qeshm, Bandar Abbas, and Jask.
CENTCOM denied reports circulating on social media that three US soldiers were killed in Kuwait, stating there were no US military casualties in the region.
“The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime corridor for global trade. Iran does not control it,” CENTCOM stated, as cited in multiple official communications.
Further details indicated that the US strikes were heavier than in previous days, with approximately 140 Iranian military targets hit over the weekend as analysis showed.
Iran retaliated by attacking Gulf Arab states, including missile strikes on Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Several Gulf countries reported missile alerts and minor injuries from intercepted attacks.
Negotiations between the US and Iran, intended to reach a permanent end to the conflict, have been jeopardised by the escalation as reporting indicated.
The interim agreement signed in June is now at risk, with both sides making conflicting claims about the status of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran declared the strait closed, while the US insisted it remains open to lawful transit.
US President Donald Trump stated that the strikes were intended to hold Iranian forces accountable, while Iran’s top negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, warned, “The era of one-sided deals is OVER. We told you: keep your word or pay the price. Reality is knocking.”
Coverage revealed that mediators from countries such as Oman and Qatar have continued efforts to revive talks, but no breakthrough has been achieved.
“A return to full-scale hostilities would have catastrophic consequences,” United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement.
Explosions in Hormozgan province and the targeting of military infrastructure were reported shortly after the US strikes as details emerged.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry described the US actions as violations of international law and warned that any territory used to launch attacks against Iran could become a legitimate target. The situation remains volatile, with both sides maintaining a military presence in the region.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.