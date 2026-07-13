US Launches New Strikes On Iran Amid Escalating Tensions

The United States launched a new wave of strikes against Iranian military targets overnight and into 13 July 2026, targeting air defence systems, missile sites, and patrol boats.

As per the US, the operation was intended to degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Explosions were reported in several locations across southern Iran, including Bandar Abbas, Sirik, and Jask. Both sides issued warnings, and the situation led to a surge in global oil prices.