Indian CEO Among Eight Sanctioned by US for ‘fuelling’ civil war in Sudan

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The United States has imposed sanctions on eight individuals and entities, including Indian national Alok Choudhari and his Raipur-based company SBL Energy Limited, for allegedly supplying explosives and related materials to Sudan’s military. The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control announced the sanctions on 27 June 2026, citing the role of these networks in prolonging the ongoing civil war in Sudan.
According to The Indian Express, Alok Choudhari, CEO of SBL Energy Limited, was blacklisted for sending over 200 shipments of explosives to Target Multiactivities Company, which maintains the Sudanese Armed Forces’ arsenal. The US authorities stated that these shipments contributed to the Sudanese military’s capacity to continue the conflict.
As reported by Hindustan Times, SBL Energy Limited, also known as Amin Explosive Private Limited, supplied explosives and related materials to the Sudan-based company, which were subsequently used in bombs deployed by the Sudanese Armed Forces. The US Treasury Department also sanctioned Target Multiactivities Company and its general manager, Tariq Hussain Muhammad Madani, a senior officer in Sudan’s Defence Industries System.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, the US Treasury Department stated that these networks supplied weapons, explosives, and foreign fighters to both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. The support provided by these entities has been cited as a factor in prolonging the conflict and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.
"Their support has prolonged a conflict that has created the world's worst humanitarian crisis and provided space for terrorist groups to operate," said Tommy Pigott, spokesperson of the US Department of State.
Further details indicate that the US sanctions also targeted SBL Energy Limited and other firms based in Sudan and Egypt. The US Treasury Department alleged that SBL Energy’s shipments were used to maintain the Sudanese military’s arsenal, and that the company’s actions enabled both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to escalate the conflict.
The sanctions list includes not only SBL Energy Limited and its CEO but also Sudan’s Defence Industries System, its subsidiary Giad Industrial Group, and Ports Engineering Company, a state-owned firm in Port Sudan. Analysis showed that these entities have been involved in importing military uniforms, ammunition belts, and weapons cases from suppliers in the United Arab Emirates and Turkey since the conflict began in April 2023.
The US Treasury Department also sanctioned individuals linked to a transnational network accused of recruiting former Colombian military personnel to fight alongside the Rapid Support Forces. Coverage revealed that three individuals associated with Panama-based Talent Bridge were blacklisted for allegedly helping to conceal the recruitment operation.
"Raipur-based SBL Energy allegedly supplied explosives and related material to Sudan-based Target Multiactivities Company (TMAC), the US Treasury Department said. The explosives were subsequently used in bombs deployed by the SAF," the statement noted.
The US authorities stated that the Defence Industries System, Sudan’s largest defence enterprise, supports and maintains the Sudanese Armed Forces’ arsenal, often acquiring military equipment from Iran and other external suppliers. Reporting indicated that the system controls a network of subsidiaries through which it has generated billions of dollars, and its procurement of military equipment has enabled the Sudanese Armed Forces to sustain combat operations and obstruct efforts to secure a ceasefire.
The US Treasury Department previously sanctioned the Defence Industries System and Giad Industrial Group in 2023. As details emerged, the latest sanctions are part of ongoing efforts to disrupt networks that supply arms and resources to parties involved in the Sudan civil war.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.