'My 4-Year Psychology Course at Xavier's Ended in Three. Now I Face a Gap Year'

In April this year, the Maharashtra government approved the rollout of four-year undergraduate programmes across all public and autonomous universities.

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, the government notification stated that students who complete three years will graduate with a standard bachelor's degree, and those who continue for a fourth year can opt for an honours or an honours with research degree. In that sense, the fourth year will align with the first year of a two-year postgraduate programme.

At institutions like St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, this set off a chain of decisions that has altered the academic trajectories of thousands of students.