Noise Pollution: 'Why Has This Everyday Lawbreaking Become So Normalised?'

I am a resident of Hanamkonda city in Telangana. On 25 June, Thursday, after driving nearly 300 km, I finally reached home around 11 pm. Like any other person after a long journey, all I wanted was a good night's sleep.

But that wasn't to be. At midnight, there were fireworks right outside my house, followed by loud music blaring from a DJ. I assumed it was a wedding procession.

Fair enough. Weddings are meant to be celebrated. Surely it would pass in 10 minutes. Ten minutes became thirty. Thirty became an hour. The music only grew louder.