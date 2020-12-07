US Post Office To Be Named After Slain Sikh Police Officer

A post office in the US city Houston will be named after Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, the first Sikh Deputy in Texas' Harris County who was shot dead while on duty in September 2019.

Decks were cleared for renaming the post office at 315 Addicks Howell Road in Houston as "Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office Building" with the US Congress passing the necessary legislation, the American Bazaar said in a report on Saturday.

The Senate has just passed a Bill to rename the post office after the House of Representatives did so in September.

The Bill is now headed to the White House for President Donald Trump to sign into law.