Iran and US Agree to a Two-Week Ceasefire, Reopening of the Strait of Hormuz

The United States and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire, temporarily halting hostilities in West Asia.

The agreement was reached after the US accepted a 10-point proposal from Iran, which includes conditions such as sanctions relief, military withdrawal, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Diplomatic negotiations are set to continue in Islamabad, with Pakistan and China playing key mediation roles. The ceasefire has led to significant shifts in global financial markets and oil prices.