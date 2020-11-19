UP Lawyer Sues Barack Obama Over His Book ‘The Promised Land’

The lawyer has demanded an FIR be lodged as it “insults” the leaders and hurts the sentiments of their followers.

A lawyer in Pratapgarh district has filed a civil suit against former US President Barack Obama’s latest book ‘The Promised Land’. | (Photo: PTI)

A lawyer in Pratapgarh district has filed a civil suit against former US President Barack Obama's latest book 'The Promised Land' in which he has mentioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The lawyer has demanded an FIR be lodged as the book that "insults" the leaders and hurts the sentiments of their followers.

Gyan Prakash Shukla, national president of All India Rural Bar Association, has filed the civil suit in the Lalganj Civil Court.

The case has been scheduled for hearing on 1 December.