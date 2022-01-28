'Democracy-Saving': BJP as SC Revokes Suspension of 12 Maha Assembly BJP MLAs

Meanwhile, representing the Maharashtra administration, Senior advocate CA Sundaram argued that the act of suspending a member from the Legislative Assembly for one year is not unconstitutional, to which the petitioners responded that there was no justification for the suspension.

Rohatgi emphasised that 'the decision of one-year suspension is grossly irrational, as there was non-compliance with natural justice', IANS reported.

The petitioners' counsel also reportedly contended that exercising 'inherent power' in the house goes contrary to the values of the constitution.