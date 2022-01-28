'Democracy-Saving': BJP as SC Revokes Suspension of 12 Maha Assembly BJP MLAs

(Photo: Shruti Mathur/The Quint)
The Supreme Court on Friday, 28 January, ruled in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party, terming the year-long suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from the Maharashtra Assembly 'unconstitutional' and 'arbitrary.'
A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar observed that the 'illegal' suspension could have been for one session of the house, declaring it ineffective.
The suspensions had come after the legislators misbehaved with the then Speaker-in-Chair Bhaskar Jadhav, accusing him of not giving them sufficient time to speak.
Previously, on 19 January, the apex court had reserved the order in the matter.
Senior advocates Mahesh Jethmalani, Mukul Rohatgi, Neeraj Kishan Kaul, and Siddharth Bhatnagar, assisted by advocates Siddharth Dharmadhikari and Abhikalp Pratap Singh, had argued for the suspended legislators.
Meanwhile, representing the Maharashtra administration, Senior advocate CA Sundaram argued that the act of suspending a member from the Legislative Assembly for one year is not unconstitutional, to which the petitioners responded that there was no justification for the suspension.
Rohatgi emphasised that 'the decision of one-year suspension is grossly irrational, as there was non-compliance with natural justice', IANS reported.
The petitioners' counsel also reportedly contended that exercising 'inherent power' in the house goes contrary to the values of the constitution.
Following the ruling, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik stated,
Meanwhile, LoP Devendra Fadnavis hailed the decision, calling the ruling MVA government 'dictatorial'.
Stressing that the SC has 'backed their belief', he added, "This was not just about the 12 MLAs, but about the 50 lakh voters from the constituencies. The democracy has been safeguarded once again."
(With inputs from IANS.)
