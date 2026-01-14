Russia or China May Take Over Greenland If US Doesn't, Says Trump

advertisement
United States President Donald Trump has escalated efforts to bring Greenland under American control, repeatedly stating that the territory is vital for US security and warning that, without US intervention, Russia or China could take over the island. Greenland and Denmark have firmly rejected any suggestion of a sale or annexation, emphasising the island’s autonomy and its status as part of the Kingdom of Denmark.
The dispute has triggered a diplomatic crisis, with both Danish and Greenlandic leaders preparing for high-level talks at the White House.
According to Deccan Herald, Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt are set to meet US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington.
The meeting follows weeks of threats by Donald Trump to take control of Greenland, citing the need to prevent Russian or Chinese occupation.
As reported by BBC, Trump has not ruled out the use of military force, stating that the US would take Greenland “the easy way or the hard way.” He has argued that if the US does not act, “Russia or China will take Greenland,” directly linking his territorial ambitions to perceived threats from rival powers. Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens Frederik Nielsen has dismissed these claims, calling the idea of US control a “fantasy” and reiterating that Greenland’s future should be decided by its own people.
As highlighted by Deutsche Welle, Trump’s statements have caused consternation within NATO, with US lawmakers introducing bipartisan bills to prevent the annexation or occupation of a NATO ally’s territory without consent. European leaders, including France, have responded by increasing their diplomatic presence in Greenland and warning that any attempt to seize the territory would undermine the alliance’s credibility and solidarity.
Greenland’s leadership has publicly affirmed its preference to remain with Denmark, rejecting US overtures. Reporting indicated that Trump dismissed these statements, warning that such a stance would create “a big problem” for Greenland’s prime minister. The coalition government in Greenland has stated that the defence of the territory must occur within the NATO framework, and that any attempt to change its status is unacceptable.
European unity has been tested by the crisis. Analysis showed that Trump’s approach to Greenland echoes arguments used by Russia to justify its own territorial ambitions, raising concerns that normalising coercive actions could weaken the international order and embolden other powers. The situation has prompted calls for Europe to strengthen its resilience and security cooperation, particularly in the Arctic region.
In the context of NATO, coverage revealed that Trump’s actions represent a significant challenge to the alliance’s foundational principles of sovereignty and collective security. The explicit threat to acquire territory from a fellow member undermines trust and could prompt smaller allies to reconsider their security arrangements. The crisis has also exposed vulnerabilities in the alliance’s ability to respond to internal threats.
Diplomatic efforts continue as Denmark and Greenland seek to de-escalate tensions and reaffirm their positions. Following reports, both countries have emphasised the importance of peaceful dialogue and cooperation, while reiterating that Greenland is not for sale and that its future must be determined by its people in accordance with international law.
International reactions have included increased diplomatic engagement and military planning. At the end, France announced plans to open a consulate in Greenland as a political signal of support, while Denmark has discussed expanding its military presence in the region alongside other NATO countries.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.