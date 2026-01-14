Greenland Rejects Trump's Annexation Bid Amid Heightened Geopolitical Tensions

Greenland’s government has categorically rejected any possibility of a United States takeover, following renewed statements by US President Donald Trump expressing intent to acquire the territory. The leadership in Nuuk reaffirmed Greenland’s status as part of the Kingdom of Denmark and a member of NATO, while international officials warned that any forceful annexation could destabilise the alliance and trigger significant geopolitical consequences. High-level meetings between Danish, Greenlandic, and US officials are scheduled in Washington, as the situation continues to draw global attention.