'Shoot First, Ask Questions Later if US Invades': Greenland Tells its Troops

Denmark has issued a standing order to its troops to "shoot first, ask questions later" in the event of any attempt by the United States to forcibly seize Greenland. This directive follows renewed threats from US President Donald Trump regarding a potential takeover of the Arctic territory, which remains under Danish sovereignty.
The situation has prompted urgent diplomatic engagement between Danish, Greenlandic, and US officials, as well as heightened concerns among NATO allies.
According to Hindustan Times, the Danish defence ministry reaffirmed a Cold War-era rule instructing soldiers to act immediately against any foreign force attempting to invade Greenland, without waiting for direct orders.
As reported by The Hindu, Denmark’s Ambassador Jesper Møller Sørensen and Greenland’s chief representative Jacob Isbosethsen met with White House National Security Council officials to urge restraint following President Trump’s statements. The envoys also engaged with US lawmakers to seek support in dissuading the administration from pursuing a military option. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to meet Danish officials for further discussions.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the US has a history of interest in Greenland, including a formal $100 million offer in 1946 and earlier diplomatic efforts.
Coverage revealed that European leaders, including France’s President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, have condemned the notion of a forced takeover, warning it would undermine international law and the NATO alliance. Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan urged a clear stance against any breach of sovereignty, stating, “If you don’t hold on to international law you lose your moral compass.”
Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens Frederik Nielsen has publicly rejected the idea of US control, describing it as a “fantasy” and reiterating that only Denmark and Greenland can decide their future. The White House, however, maintains that all options remain on the table, including military action, though diplomacy is stated as the preferred approach as analysis showed.
Greenland, the world’s largest island not classified as a continent, is home to about 56,000 people, mostly Inuit, and is strategically located for Arctic security and resource access. The US currently operates the Pituffik Space Base in Greenland under a 1951 treaty, but the island’s leaders and population overwhelmingly oppose any change in sovereignty as reporting indicated.
President Trump’s administration has justified its interest in Greenland by citing national security concerns and the need to counter Russian and Chinese influence in the Arctic. The White House confirmed that discussions about a potential purchase are ongoing, but did not rule out the use of force at the end of a briefing.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.