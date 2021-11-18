TRS Ready To Lead Nationwide Agitation of Farmers: KCR

The TRS chief asked the Centre to clarify whether it will procure rice from the state or not.

"We are asking a simple and straight question. Will you procure rice during the ongoing rainy season or not, will you take 5 lakh tonnes of rice which was not procured during the previous Kharif season or not, and do you want Telangana farmers to grow paddy during coming Kharif season or not," said the chief minister, who also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same issue on Wednesday.

He alleged that instead of giving a clear reply to the question, the Centre was adopting delaying tactics creating confusion among farmers while state BJP leaders were trying to provoke farmers for their political mileage.

Rao tore into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre saying people have understood all its drama of whipping up communal passions by pitting one section of people against the other and cashing in on the sentiments.

"Times have changed. People have understood. Your surgical strikes, your dramas on border and all your cheatings stand totally exposed," he said.

The TRS chief said the BJP has been ruling the country by uttering lies, spreading hate on Facebook and WhatsApp, and by resorting to character assassination of its critics.