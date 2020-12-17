TRP Scam: Mumbai Police Arrests Ex-COO of BARC Romil Ramgarhia

Widening the scope of the probe into the TRP scam, the Mumbai Police on Thursday, 17 December, arrested Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) former COO Romil Ramgarhia, according to officials.

This is the 14th arrest in the TRP scam probe but first linked to the BARC and comes barely five days after Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani was arrested on 13 December, sent to custody till 15 December, and granted bail on 16 December.