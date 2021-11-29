SC Issues Notice on Plea Seeking SIT Probe Into Communal Violence in Tripura

The Supreme Court, on Monday, 29 November, issued a notice on a plea seeking an independent SIT probe into the communal violence in Tripura.

The plea, filed by advocate Ehtesham Hashmi through advocate Prashant Bhushan, has arrayed Centre, DGP Tripura, and the Tripura government as respondents.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud permitted the counsel for the petitioner to serve the copy of the petition to the central agency and to the standing counsel of Tripura.

The bench has posted the matter for further hearing on 13 December.