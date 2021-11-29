SC Issues Notice on Plea Seeking SIT Probe Into Communal Violence in Tripura

Supreme Court of India. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: PTI)
The Supreme Court, on Monday, 29 November, issued a notice on a plea seeking an independent SIT probe into the communal violence in Tripura.
The plea, filed by advocate Ehtesham Hashmi through advocate Prashant Bhushan, has arrayed Centre, DGP Tripura, and the Tripura government as respondents.
A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud permitted the counsel for the petitioner to serve the copy of the petition to the central agency and to the standing counsel of Tripura.
The bench has posted the matter for further hearing on 13 December.
Bhushan argued that the petitioner has shown the manner in which the police are investigating the matter. He further argued that the police are not registering FIRs, invoking UAPA against journalists who had reported on the violence and sending notices to lawyers who produced fact-finding reports.
The plea said no arrests had been made of persons who were responsible for desecrating mosques or vandalising shops, and delivering hate speeches targeting the Muslim community.
The matter came up before the bench, which passed directions for effective control of the law-and-order situation in Tripura prior to the recently concluded municipal elections.
Hashmi's plea claimed that state government authorities and the police were hand-in-glove with the perpetrators of the alleged hate crimes.
The petitioner urged the top court to issue direction to ensure that an independent, credible and impartial investigation is conducted into the incidents of violence against the Muslim community, as evidenced by the fact-finding report titled: "Humanity Under Attack in Tripura" by SIT.
