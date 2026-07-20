Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar Found Dead In Agartala Police HQ

Tripura Director General of Police Anurag Dhankar was found dead in his office at the police headquarters in Agartala on 20 July 2026. The senior Indian Police Service officer was discovered in the washroom attached to his chamber around noon. He was immediately taken to G B Pant Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Chief Minister Manik Saha and Chief Secretary J K Sinha visited the hospital following the incident.