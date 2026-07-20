Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar Found Dead In Agartala Police HQ

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Tripura Director General of Police Anurag Dhankar was found dead in his office at the police headquarters in Agartala on 20 July 2026. The senior Indian Police Service officer was discovered in the washroom attached to his chamber around noon. He was immediately taken to G B Pant Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Chief Minister Manik Saha and Chief Secretary J K Sinha visited the hospital following the incident.
According to The Indian Express, Anurag Dhankar, a 1994-batch IPS officer, died by suicide at his office on Monday. The report confirmed that the officer was rushed to the hospital after being found, but medical staff could not revive him.
As reported by The Hindu, the DGP was last seen in public on 18 July 2026 at a passing out parade near Agartala. Officials stated that he was found in the washroom attached to his chamber, and the discovery was made around noon on 20 July.
Immediate response from the state government included visits by Chief Minister Manik Saha and top officials to G B Pant Hospital as coverage revealed. The presence of senior government representatives at the hospital underscored the gravity of the situation and the importance of the office held by Anurag Dhankar.
Further details regarding the circumstances of the death are awaited as information emerged. The incident has prompted official statements and expressions of condolence from the state administration.
“Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar took his own life at his office in the police headquarters in Agartala on Monday (July 20, 2026), an official said,” as quoted in the official statement.
Authorities have not released further information about the possible reasons behind the incident according to updates. The police headquarters and state government have indicated that more details will be provided as the investigation continues.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.