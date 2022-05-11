TMC Leader Babul Supriyo Takes Oath As MLA From West Bengal's Ballygunge

Singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo on Wednesday, 12 May, took oath as the newly elected MLA from Ballygunge Assembly constituency almost a month after he was declared winner in the bye polls.
(Photo: IANS)
The oath was administered by the Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly, Asish Banerjee, as mandated by Governor Jagdeep Dhankar.
After administering the oath, the deputy Speaker, while speaking to the media, expressed displeasure over his administering the oath instead of Speaker Biman Banerjee.
"I did not want to administer the oath in place of the Speaker. But ultimately it was getting very late. The governor tried to create a divide between me and the Speaker. But we are together," said Asish Banerjee.
The Speaker, during the swearing-in ceremony, despite being in the Assembly premises, did not come to the spot.
After swearing-in as an MLA, Babul Supriyo said that a new chapter has begun in his political life from Wednesday. "I thank Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for providing me with this opportunity and from now onwards I will work according to her instructions," he said.
The Congress and CPI-M have blamed both the governor and the state government for the delay.
"The entire sequence of events proves that in West Bengal fruitless exercises go on instead of constructive work," said senior Congress MP and state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. CPI-M central committee member Dr Sujan Chakraborty said that unnecessary stubbornness from both ends led to such developments.
The bye election to the Ballygunge Assembly seat was held on 12 April, and the result was declared on 16 April.