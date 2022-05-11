TMC Leader Babul Supriyo Takes Oath As MLA From West Bengal's Ballygunge

Singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo on Wednesday, 12 May, took oath as the newly elected MLA from Ballygunge Assembly constituency almost a month after he was declared winner in the bye polls.

The oath was administered by the Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly, Asish Banerjee, as mandated by Governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

After administering the oath, the deputy Speaker, while speaking to the media, expressed displeasure over his administering the oath instead of Speaker Biman Banerjee.