Jamsetji Tata Named Top Philanthropist of Last Century: Report

Jamsetji Tata, the founder of Tata Group, has been named the topmost philanthropist of the last century globally by Edelgive Foundation and Hurun India.
The inaugural list on philanthropists of the century released by Edelgive Foundation and Hurun India noted that with donations of $102.4 billion, Jamsetji Tata is the topmost philanthropist globally.
Tata made his fortune in the 1870s after floating the Central India Spinning Weaving and Manufacturing Company and set up the JN Tata Endowment in 1892 for higher education, which was the beginning of the Tata Trusts. India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru often mentioned him as the “One Man Planning Commission”, the report said.
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates took the second spot with $74.6 billion.
In certain cases, their immediate descendants created the charitable foundations, named after their parents.
The top 50 philanthropists cumulatively distributed $329 billion over the years. Philanthropists such as Warren Buffett and Mackenzie Scott donated directly or through other foundations.
The top 50 individuals collectively contributed $30 billion or 6 percent of their total endowments as annual grants.
With $8.5 billion donations, Scott is the biggest annual grant maker followed by Buffett ($2.7 billion) and Bill & Melinda Gates ($2.5 billion).
Most of the top 50 philanthropists or their private foundations donated towards COVID-19.
The Ford Foundation ($1 billion), WK Kellogg Foundation ($300 million), Andrew W Mellon Foundation ($200 million), MacArthur Foundation ($125 billion) and Doris Duke Charitable Foundation ($100 million) issued a $1.75 billion bond offering to countering the unprecedented public health and economic crisis.
The average age of the top 50 foundations is 58 years.
Nearly 66 percent of the top 50 philanthropic institutions are managed by founders or founding family members and the remaining 34 percent managed by professional managers without the involvement of founding family members.
“The stories of the world's biggest philanthropists of the last century tell a tale of modern philanthropy. The legacies of the world's earliest billionaires such as Carnegie and Rockefeller, through to the Bill Gates and Warren Buffett's of today, show how wealth created has been redistributed,” Hurun Report Chairman and Chief Researcher Rupert Hoogewerf said.
