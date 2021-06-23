Jamsetji Tata Named Top Philanthropist of Last Century: Report

In certain cases, their immediate descendants created the charitable foundations, named after their parents.

The top 50 philanthropists cumulatively distributed $329 billion over the years. Philanthropists such as Warren Buffett and Mackenzie Scott donated directly or through other foundations.

The top 50 individuals collectively contributed $30 billion or 6 percent of their total endowments as annual grants.

With $8.5 billion donations, Scott is the biggest annual grant maker followed by Buffett ($2.7 billion) and Bill & Melinda Gates ($2.5 billion).

Most of the top 50 philanthropists or their private foundations donated towards COVID-19.

The Ford Foundation ($1 billion), WK Kellogg Foundation ($300 million), Andrew W Mellon Foundation ($200 million), MacArthur Foundation ($125 billion) and Doris Duke Charitable Foundation ($100 million) issued a $1.75 billion bond offering to countering the unprecedented public health and economic crisis.