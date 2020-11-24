Elon Musk Overtakes Bill Gates as 2nd Richest, Twitter Reacts

Elon Musk, has surpassed not only Mark Zuckerberg but also Bill Gates to become the second-richest person in the world. Bill Gates' current net worth is $127.7 billion. After a continuous surge in the share price of Tesla since the start of the year, Elon Musk’s net worth has increased by almost $100 billion, bringing it to $127.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. However, since there is a very small gap between the net worths of Gates and Musk, they are expected to switch positions again soon.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter was bustling with memes. Here are some favourites that grabbed everyone’s attention: