Tata Steel's New COVID-19 Healthcare Policy Wins Hearts on Twitter
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The Tata Trust, and all the companies under it, have won hearts for decades not only for their philanthropy, but also the way they ensure the well-being of their employees. The Chariman, Ratan Tata, too, is known for his many social endeavours that help uplift marginalised communities and bring the country a step forward in its development.
In a step that takes this initiative forward, Tata Steel just made an announcement regarding its COVID-19 healthcare plan.
In a statement that has now gone viral, Tata Steel has announced that they will pay full last drawn salaries to families of those employees, who died due to Covid, till their retirement age of 60. This means that the family members of any Tata Steel employee who passed away due to COVID-19 will be compensated with their last drawn salary, along with the salaries that they would have received till the age of 60.
Not only that, they have also assured medical benefits and financial assistance to these families. In relation to their frontline workers who have passed away due to COVID-19 while on duty, they have also announced that the educational expenses of these children will be borne by the company (Up to graduation in India).
"The company has been a shield of steel, supporting its stakeholders at all times. This time is no different. Tata Steel family stands stoically with all its people, committed to their security and well-being," the statement read.
Check out the full statement here:
Users on Twitter were pleased to hear this news and applauded the company's decision towards the well-being of their employees. Here is how they reacted:
Kudos to this step taken by the company and here's wishing more step up in similar ways to help their employees during this global crisis.
