Three NEET Aspirant Die by Suicide in Tamil Nadu; Leaders Call for Reforms

Three NEET aspirants died by suicide in Tamil Nadu in the four days leading up to the NEET re-examination scheduled for 21 June 2026. The deaths occurred in Salem, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts. The students were identified as S Gopika, 19, from Salem; R Roshini, 19, from Dharmapuri; and C Vetri Anandan, 20, from Krishnagiri. All three had been preparing for the NEET exam, which was rescheduled following a paper leak and subsequent cancellation of the original test held on 3 May 2026.