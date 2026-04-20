At least 25 Dead In Tamil Nadu Firecracker Factory Blast

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On 20 April, a massive explosion occurred at a private firecracker manufacturing factory in Kattanarpatti, Virudhunagar district, Tamil Nadu.
The incident resulted in the deaths of at least 25 workers and left several others injured, reported BBC.
The blast took place around 3:30 pm while approximately 30 people were present at the unit. Rescue operations were immediately launched, and the injured were transported to the District Government Hospital for treatment.
According to Hindustan Times, the explosion was so severe that at least three rooms were reduced to rubble, and several adjacent structures were completely levelled.
The blast reportedly originated in the front veranda area, where workers were handling raw materials and finishing firecrackers. The factory, identified as Vanaja Fireworks, held a license from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), Nagpur.
Coverage revealed that another explosion occurred during ongoing rescue operations, causing panic and resulting in serious injuries to a fire service personnel. Over 100 workers were reportedly working at the complex at the time of the incident. Six injured individuals were confirmed to be receiving treatment at the District Government Hospital.
President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.
Chief Minister Stalin directed state ministers and the district collector to oversee rescue and relief efforts.
"The tragic news of the deaths of several people in the firecracker factory explosion that occurred in Kattanarpatti, Virudhunagar district, causes immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives," he stated.
The district collector stated, "After the probe we will know what happened. If there are any violations, we will take action against the owner."
Reporting indicated that a complaint was registered at the Vachakarapatti Police Station, and the factory's license would be cancelled pending investigation.
Four special teams were formed to locate the owner of the unit, who was reported to be absconding. The management of the factory had not issued any public statement as of the latest updates.
District officials confirmed that strict legal action would be taken against those responsible. Further details emerged that the incident followed a similar blast in the Vembakottai area of the same district days earlier, which had claimed four lives.
Rescue and relief operations continued at the site, with authorities providing medical assistance and support to the affected families.
Officials stated that all necessary measures were being taken to ensure the safety of workers and prevent similar incidents in the future.
Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said, "We gave adequate instructions to the hospital authorities regarding the treatment of the injured."
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.