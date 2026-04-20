At least 25 Dead In Tamil Nadu Firecracker Factory Blast

On 20 April, a massive explosion occurred at a private firecracker manufacturing factory in Kattanarpatti, Virudhunagar district, Tamil Nadu.

The incident resulted in the deaths of at least 25 workers and left several others injured, reported BBC.

The blast took place around 3:30 pm while approximately 30 people were present at the unit. Rescue operations were immediately launched, and the injured were transported to the District Government Hospital for treatment.