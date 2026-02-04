Amid BJP-Shinde Tussle, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayandar Get Woman Mayors

advertisement
New mayors have been elected in Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, and Mira-Bhayandar, marking a return to elected civic leadership after periods of administrator-led governance. All three cities have appointed women to the mayoral posts.
The appointments are part of a broader political strategy and reflect recent trends in Maharashtra’s municipal politics.
The appointments are seen as part of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s strategy to strengthen support among women voters. The mayoral posts in Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, and Ulhasnagar were not reserved for women, but women were appointed regardless.
In Thane, the mayor’s post was reserved for a scheduled caste candidate, in Kalyan-Dombivli for a scheduled tribe candidate, and in Ulhasnagar for an OBC candidate.
In Mira-Bhayandar, Dimpal Mehta’s appointment as mayor was met with some protests from local groups, who argued for a Marathi-speaking mayor as reporting indicated. However, the BJP maintained that her experience and electoral mandate justified her selection. Mehta has previously served as mayor and is active in local civic politics.
The Shiv Sena-BJP alliance has implemented a rotation formula in some municipal corporations, with mayoral and deputy mayoral tenures set at 15 months as analysis showed. This allows multiple corporators to serve in leadership roles during the full term, broadening opportunities for party members.
