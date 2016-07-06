On The Dalai Lama’s 85th Birthday, Looking Back on Some Milestones

The current Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, assumed the position of the Dalai Lama in 1940.

His birthday – on 6 July – is also celebrated as ‘World Tibet Day’ in an attempt to generate greater awareness about the problems being faced by the Tibetan population.

He sought refuge in India in 1959, and has been living here, along with a large Tibetan community, ever since.

On his 82nd birthday, here is some archival footage from British Pathe, a repository of newsreels, cine-magazines and documentaries.