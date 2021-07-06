Amid Tensions With China, PM Modi Wishes Dalai Lama on 86th Birthday

Amid tensions on India's border with China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 6 July, called the Dalai Lama on his birthday, wishing him a long and healthy life.

The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, turned 86 this year.

PM Modi said in a tweet, “Spoke on phone to His Holiness the Dalai Lama to convey greetings on his 86th birthday.”