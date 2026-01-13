No More 10-Minute Delivery? Centre Urges Quick Commerce Firms to Drop Time Limit

Major quick commerce platforms in India, including Blinkit, Zepto, Zomato, and Swiggy, have discontinued their 10-minute delivery service following government intervention. The decision was made after concerns were raised about the pressure and stressful working conditions faced by gig workers.

Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reportedly met with company representatives to address these issues, leading to the removal of the 10-minute delivery promise from company branding and applications.