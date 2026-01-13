No More 10-Minute Delivery? Centre Urges Quick Commerce Firms to Drop Time Limit

advertisement
Major quick commerce platforms in India, including Blinkit, Zepto, Zomato, and Swiggy, have discontinued their 10-minute delivery service following government intervention. The decision was made after concerns were raised about the pressure and stressful working conditions faced by gig workers.
Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reportedly met with company representatives to address these issues, leading to the removal of the 10-minute delivery promise from company branding and applications.
According to Hindustan Times, Blinkit has already updated its principal tagline from “10,000 plus products delivered in 10 minutes” to “30,000 plus products delivered at your doorstep.” Other aggregators are expected to follow this change, which is intended to improve safety and working conditions for gig workers. The move follows a strike by gig workers on 31 December, demanding better pay and conditions.
As reported, the government’s directive led to a temporary dip in the share prices of Swiggy and Eternal Ltd., which later rebounded. The government’s intervention was prompted by public debate and ongoing discussions about the implementation of a new labour code in India. The removal of the 10-minute delivery option is seen as a step towards ensuring the well-being of gig workers.
Union statements have described the previous delivery model as a form of “forced labour,” citing algorithmic management, rigid time targets, and punitive incentive structures. The Gig and Platform Service Workers Union wrote to the National Human Rights Commission, arguing that such practices violate constitutional protections and international labour standards. The union emphasised that economic coercion and lack of genuine choice for workers constitute forced labour.
In recent weeks, incidents involving gig workers have highlighted the challenges they face on the job. An 18-year-old delivery worker in Delhi was assaulted by a store owner, underscoring the risks and lack of protections for those in the sector. Police are investigating the incident, and the worker’s statement has been recorded as part of the inquiry.
“In the gig economy, such economic coercion is exercised through algorithmic management systems that impose rigid time targets, opaque performance metrics and constant threats of penalties, loss of income,” the union’s letter to the NHRC stated.
Industry sources indicated that the companies’ decision to halt 10-minute delivery was voluntary but followed significant pressure from both the government and worker groups. The revised branding and operational changes are expected to be implemented across all major platforms in the coming days.
Worker representatives have called for further reforms as the situation develops, including better pay, insurance, and transparent performance metrics. The government has stated that it will continue to monitor the sector to ensure compliance with labour standards and worker safety.
“The apparent ‘choice’ to work is thus illusory,” the union’s letter added, highlighting the lack of real alternatives for many gig workers dependent on platform income.
Analysis showed that the removal of the 10-minute delivery promise is part of a broader shift in the quick commerce industry, with companies now focusing on sustainable growth and improved worker welfare. The government’s ongoing engagement with both platforms and worker unions is expected to shape future regulations in the sector.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.