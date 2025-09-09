10-Minute Delivery in Relentless Rains: What it Costs Riders and What They Earn?

Please Note: This story has been republished in light of thousands of delivery persons going on strike on New Year's Eve to demand fair wages, safe working conditions and social security.

The recent torrential rainfall hit urban areas hard. Rivers swelled, cities were inundated, and normalcy pushed to a grinding halt.

Just last week, following heavy downpour in the National Capital Region (NCR), a viral video showed serpentine traffic snarls in Gurugram, stretching for kilometres. An officegoer described spanning a distance, which usually takes him 30 minutes, in six hours that day.

But the implication of this would be entirely different for a delivery person, whose primary job description is to race against time, and deliver groceries at the doorstep within 10 minutes, come hell or high water.