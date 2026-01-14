500 Stray Dogs Killed in 2 Telangana Villages to Fulfill Poll Promises, Probe On

advertisement
Approximately 500 stray dogs were killed in several villages across Telangana within a single week in January 2026.
The incidents occurred in districts including Kamareddy and Hanamkonda, with local police confirming that the killings were allegedly carried out to fulfill promises made by some elected representatives during recent Gram Panchayat elections.
Police have registered cases against multiple individuals, including several village sarpanches, and have initiated investigations into the methods and motives behind the killings.
As reported by The Hindu, the killings were allegedly orchestrated by elected representatives, including sarpanches, who sought to address the stray dog menace as promised to villagers during the December 2025 Gram Panchayat elections.
Police stated that a case has been registered against six individuals, including five sarpanches, in Kamareddy district, and nine persons, including two women sarpanches and their husbands, in Hanamkonda district, for their alleged involvement in the deaths of approximately 500 dogs.
The Hindu noted that the carcasses of the dogs were buried on the outskirts of the affected villages. Veterinary teams exhumed the bodies and collected viscera samples, which were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to identify the exact cause of death and the type of poison, if any, that was used. Notices have been issued to the accused, and further legal proceedings are ongoing.
Animal welfare activist Adulapuram Goutham filed a complaint at Machareddy police station, stating that stray dogs were killed over two to three days in five villages of Palwancha mandal, Kamareddy district. He alleged that the killings were carried out at the behest of the sarpanches, who reportedly hired a person to administer poisonous injections to the animals.
Goutham reported finding dog carcasses dumped in Bhavanipet village and learned of similar incidents in Palwancha, Faridpet, Wadi, and Bandarameshwarapally villages as details emerged.
Police investigations following reports have led to the registration of cases under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The accused include sarpanches and other individuals allegedly involved in the procurement and administration of poison. The police have stated that the investigation is ongoing and that all those found responsible will be prosecuted according to law.
"Ahead of the Gram Panchayat elections held in December last year, some candidates promised villagers they would tackle the stray dog and monkey menace. They are now allegedly ‘fulfilling’ those promises by killing stray dogs," sources told The Hindu.
