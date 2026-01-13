Heavy Compensation Likely for Dog Bite Cases, Supreme Court Warns States

The Supreme Court of India has indicated that both civic authorities and individuals who feed stray dogs may be held liable for injuries or deaths resulting from stray dog attacks. The bench, comprising Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta, and Justice NV Anjaria, is monitoring compliance with previous orders mandating the removal of stray dogs from public institutions and the implementation of sterilisation and vaccination measures. The Court has expressed concern over the increasing number of dog bite incidents and the lack of effective action by municipal authorities.