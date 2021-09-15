No Leadership Structural Changes Are on the Anvil: Tata Sons Chairman

Tata Sons Ltd's Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran on Wednesday, 15 September clarified that "no leadership structural changes are on the anvil, as speculated in certain sections of media."



On Tuesday, a source-based report by a newswire stated that Tata Sons is considering "historic revamp of its leadership structure by creating a Chief Executive Officer's role to help improve corporate governance."

Chandrasekaran's tenure as the Chairman of Tata Sons is coming to an end in February next year. The vacancy created after him fuelled speculation of a revamp in the leadership structure at the conglomerate.