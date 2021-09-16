DVAC Raids 28 Premises Linked to Ex-AIADMK Minister KC Veeramani

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) bureau on Thursday, 16 September, conducted raids at 28 places associated with former AIADMK Minister and Jholarpet MLA KC Veeramani.

This comes after raids were conducted at the premises of former AIADMK Ministers – MR Vijayabhaskar and SP Velumani recently.

The DVAC officials on Thursday said that they were looking into the period from 1 April 2016 to 31 March 2021.