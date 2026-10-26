Former Tamil Nadu Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Arrested In Corruption Case

According to The Indian Express, the Madras High Court rejected Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi’s anticipatory bail petition after the CCB argued that custodial interrogation was necessary. The court was informed that over 177 school managements had come forward, and investigators had traced transactions amounting to ₹17.26 crore so far. The prosecution alleged that the former minister facilitated the establishment of an unregistered association that collected money from schools under the pretext of securing approvals.