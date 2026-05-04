Tamil Nadu Election Results: DMK Leads in Early Trends, TVK a Strong Contender

Counting of votes for all 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections began at 8 am on 4 May.

The process started with postal ballots, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes. The majority mark required to form the government is 118 seats. The elections, held in a single phase on 23 April, saw a voter turnout of 85.1 percent, the highest in the state’s history.