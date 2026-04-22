Behind the Data: Why Tamil Nadu’s Working-Age Voters Could Decide 2026 Winner

Nearly 60 percent of Tamil Nadu’s 5.73 crore voters fall within the 20-49 age group. At 3.4 crore, this working-age bloc alone has the scale to determine the electoral outcomes of the 2026 state Assembly elections.

The final electoral rolls released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) reveal a clear redistribution of electoral influence towards not only this numerically dominant, but also economically active and politically fluid voter base.

Here's a breakdown of the voter data.