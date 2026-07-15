'Taken Court for a Ride': SC Fines Samay Raina ₹3 Lakh For Defying Undertaking

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On 15 July 2026, the Supreme Court of India imposed a cost of ₹3 lakh on stand-up comedian Samay Raina for failing to comply with an undertaking given to the court. The court found that Raina had not fulfilled the directions issued in a case concerning insensitive remarks about persons with disabilities, specifically those suffering from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). The bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, observed that Raina had taken the court for a ride and was in violation of his previous statements to the court.
According to Hindustan Times, the Supreme Court had earlier directed Raina and four others to demonstrate remorse for their conduct by inviting members of the SMA Cure Foundation to their shows and raising awareness about SMA. The court’s November 2025 order required them to promote sensitivity and respect towards persons with SMA, following complaints about mocking remarks made on online platforms.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the bench, which also included Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, noted that Raina had not contacted the Foundation as required. The court rejected the explanation that contact details were unavailable, pointing out that such information could have been obtained from the Foundation’s legal representatives. The bench stated, “We have no reason to doubt that Samay Raina has taken the Court for a ride. He is in brazen violation of statements/undertakings given before this Court.”
“You are now taking the court for a ride. If this is not arrogance, then we may have to change the definition of this term in the Oxford Dictionary,” the Chief Justice remarked during the proceedings.
Further details indicate that the court initially considered imposing a higher cost of ₹10 lakh but ultimately reduced it to ₹3 lakh, with a warning that continued defiance would result in a more severe penalty. The bench instructed Raina to deposit the amount with the court registry within two weeks and cautioned that failure to do so would invite coercive action.
Coverage revealed that the court found the explanations provided by Raina’s counsel unsatisfactory, particularly the claim that some shows had featured persons with disabilities as a substitute for the specific directions issued by the court.
Justice Joymalya Bagchi commented, “You should have invited the client of Ms Aparajita Singh and done the show. Now you are giving a sense that you are trying to buy them out. If you used their disability to showcase your fundamental rights to have commercial speech…”
At the end of the hearing, the bench reiterated the importance of respecting the sentiments of others in public life. The Chief Justice stated that public figures must demonstrate respect to earn respect and warned that further non-compliance would result in stricter consequences as proceedings concluded.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.