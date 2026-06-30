Supreme Court Rejects Asaram's Bail, Seeks Rajasthan Govt's Response

The Supreme Court has declined to grant bail to Asaram, who is serving a life sentence for the rape of a minor at his Jodhpur ashram in 2013. The court has issued notice to the Rajasthan government, seeking its response to Asaram’s plea challenging the Rajasthan High Court’s judgment that upheld his conviction and sentence. The bench has stated that any consideration for bail will depend on the presence of a grave medical necessity threatening Asaram’s life.