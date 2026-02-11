T20 World Cup: South Africa Edge Afghanistan in Epic Double Super Over Finish

South Africa’s innings was anchored by a 114-run partnership between De Kock and Rickelton, while Afghanistan’s chase was propelled by Gurbaz’s aggressive batting. However, wickets at crucial moments, including two in one over by Lungi Ngidi, shifted the momentum. The match’s closing stages were marked by high tension, with Kagiso Rabada’s no-balls and a last-ball run out sending the contest into the Super Over phase as coverage revealed.