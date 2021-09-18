Food Not to Get Dearer: Swiggy, Zomato To Collect 5% GST on Deliveries

"The proposal of this nature could typically be implemented in two manners. Option 1, the food aggregator would charge GST and restaurant would not charge GST. This would be similar to cab aggregators and under this option, the restaurant would need to have two separate invoicing systems — one for supplies in the restaurant and the other, through aggregators. Option 2, could be that the restaurants continue to charge GST and the food aggregator be treated as a deemed supplier (and buyer). This would have the same impact of tax recovery from the food aggregator like in Option 1, with a variance being that credit would need to be claimed by the food aggregator," he added.