Food Not to Get Dearer: Swiggy, Zomato To Collect 5% GST on Deliveries

The GST Council on Friday approved a proposal to treat food delivery apps such as Zomato and Swiggy as restaurants and levy 5 percent GST on supplies made by them. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: IANS)
The GST Council on Friday, 17 September, approved a proposal to treat food delivery apps such as Zomato and Swiggy as restaurants and levy 5 percent GST on supplies made by them.
Such food delivery apps will now be required to collect 5 percent GST, or Goods and Services Tax, from consumers instead of the restaurant they pick up orders from, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday evening after the council meeting.
There would be no extra tax burden on the end consumers taking food delivery from restaurants registered with the GST. However, the levy will plug tax evasion being done by unregistered restaurants.
The changes will be effective from 1 January 2022 to allow the e-commerce operators time to make changes in their software for such tax to be charged.
"The proposal of this nature could typically be implemented in two manners. Option 1, the food aggregator would charge GST and restaurant would not charge GST. This would be similar to cab aggregators and under this option, the restaurant would need to have two separate invoicing systems — one for supplies in the restaurant and the other, through aggregators. Option 2, could be that the restaurants continue to charge GST and the food aggregator be treated as a deemed supplier (and buyer). This would have the same impact of tax recovery from the food aggregator like in Option 1, with a variance being that credit would need to be claimed by the food aggregator," he added.
As per estimates, the tax loss to exchequer due to alleged under-reporting by food delivery aggregators is Rs 2,000 crore over the past two years.
Under the GST, these apps are currently registered as Tax Collectors at Source (TCS).
One of the reasons for designing such a proposal was that there was no mandatory registration check by Swiggy/Zomato and there were unregistered restaurants supplying through these apps.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 18 Sep 2021,01:27 PM IST