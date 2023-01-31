Asaram Sentenced to Life Imprisonment – Who Is the Self-Proclaimed 'Godman'?

Asaram's growth did not come without controversy. The Gujarat government, in 1997, initiated litigation against Asaram's ashram over land spanning 34,000 square metres in Surat.

Asaram was accused of illegally encroaching on the land that the government had acquired for public use, and in 2008, the Gujarat High Court ordered the return of the land to the original owners. The Supreme Court upheld this order in 2012.

In 2010, the Gujarat government once again took back the land of over 67,000 square metres that Asaram's ashram had encroached upon in Ahmedabad.

The government also repossessed 70 acres of land that Asaram's family had purchased in the Sabarkantha region, allegedly after forging documentation.

Elsewhere, in Bihar, the Bihar State Religious Trust had also accused Asaram and his followers of encroaching on land in Patna in 2006.

In 2009, this was resolved in court, with Asaram being forced to vacate the land. Similar accusations of land encroachment have been levelled against Asaram's outfit in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam and Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

But the controversies surrounding Asaram don't end there. In fact, the rabbit hole goes much deeper.