Supreme Court Questions Role of Cabinet Minister In CEC Appointment Mechanism

The Court further noted that the presence of the Leader of Opposition does not alter the outcome, as decisions are likely to favour the executive by a 2:1 majority. The Bench questioned the rationale behind this arrangement, stating, “Why do you then include the leader of the opposition? He’s ornamental. It will always be 2:1. Why do you put up this show of independence in the body?” Analysis showed that the Court was not suggesting a specific composition but was examining whether the law meets constitutional standards.